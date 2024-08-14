KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — World-renowned iconic coffee chain Tim Hortons’ first outlet in Malaysia, located in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, will open tomorrow at 4 pm, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion.

Tim Hortons, founded in 1964, is renowned for its premium Arabica coffee, responsibly sourced from coffee farmers across Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America, with the company’s master blenders and roaster masters ensuring each batch of coffee is crafted and roasted to perfection, upholding the brand’s “Always Fresh” commitment.

“The Malaysian Tim Hortons menu features a range of premium beverages, including fan favourites such as French Vanilla and Maple Cinnamon Latte, while also offering Malaysia-exclusive Iced Capp flavours, including Butterscotch Ondeh Ondeh and Teh Tarik Tribute,” it said in a statement.

The food menu features iconic items like Maple Chicken Deli Cheese Melts alongside local exclusives such as Sambal Chicken Melts and Pasta Bakes, including Truffle and Smoked Chicken Carbonara and Pesto Cream Chicken and Mozzarella Pasta.

For dessert lovers, the menu offers global best-sellers like Maple Dip Donuts and Cinnamon Sugar Timbits, as well as Malaysian treats such as Pineapple Filled Donuts, Kaya Filled Donuts and Kaya Filled Timbits. According to the company, all its ingredients are sourced from halal-certified suppliers.

As part of its commitment to the community, Tim Hortons Malaysia launched the “Tims for Good MY®️” initiative, whereby 100 percent of the profit from every Kaya Filled Donut purchased will be donated to MERCY Malaysia, reflecting the brand’s dedication to making a positive impact locally.

Tim Hortons is also set to open its second Malaysian outlet in Sunway Velocity, Cheras, here on Saturday (Aug 17). It is also looking to open outlets in Aeon Bukit Tinggi in Klang, Selangor, and Sunway Pyramid, Selangor, and in other retail locations in the coming months.

The brand has also collaborated with local artist Asyikin Abdullah from Lakar by Mekar to design the interiors of its restaurants in IOI City Mall and Sunway Velocity. Both restaurants feature hand-painted murals showcasing floral and batik motifs, evoking a distinctly Malaysian atmosphere. — Bernama