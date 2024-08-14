KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Mi Sedaap, also popularly known as Mee Sedap or Mie Sedap, is a beloved instant noodle brand from Indonesia. They have captured the hearts of noodle enthusiasts worldwide with their diverse flavours and unique culinary touches.

Known for their high-quality ingredients and distinctive crispy onion toppings, Mi Sedaap offers a delightful taste experience that sets them apart from other brands. Whether you’re a fan of spicy, savoury, or traditional flavours, Mi Sedaap has something to satisfy every palate.

In this article, we’ll explore 6 interesting facts about this iconic noodle brand you may not know about. Keep reading to find out more!

Interesting facts about Mi Sedaap you might not know

Fact 1: The correct spelling of the brand is Mi Sedaap

Mi Sedaap Brand Logo

Mi Sedaap often encounters amusing misspellings when it comes to their brand name, ranging from Mie Sedaap to Mee Sedap or Mi Sedap. This mix-up is quite common, given that ‘mie’ refers to noodles in Indonesian and ‘sedap’ means delicious in Malay and Indonesian.

Fact 2: Mi Sedaap is the Number One brand in Malaysia

Mi Sedaap’s commitment to high-quality ingredients and diverse flavour offerings has resonated with Malaysian consumers, who appreciate authentic and bold tastes. The brand’s unique addition of crispy fried onions in many of their noodle variants adds a distinctive texture and flavour that sets them apart from competitors.

Moreover, the brand’s innovative marketing strategies, such as promotional campaigns and localised product launches, have further strengthened their market position. As a result, Mi Sedaap has earned a loyal following in Malaysia, becoming a household name synonymous with delicious and satisfying instant noodles.

Fact 3: Mi Sedaap has partnered with Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

Choi Siwon advertisement for Mi Sedaap

Mi Sedaap made headlines in 2019 when they partnered with Choi Siwon, a well-known South Korean singer, actor, and member of the popular boy band Super Junior.

As a highly recognisable and charismatic figure, Choi Siwon’s endorsement helped to elevate Mi Sedaap’s brand image, particularly among younger consumers and K-pop fans. This collaboration also boosted the brand’s visibility and strengthened their position in the competitive instant noodle market.

Fact 4: Mi Sedaap has an ISO 22000 certification

The ISO 22000 standard is an internationally recognised certification that ensures food safety management systems are in place to control food safety hazards and provide safe food products. Many food companies, including Mi Sedaap, have obtained the ISO 22000 certification to demonstrate their commitment to food safety and quality.

Fact 5: Mi Sedaap is available in 30 countries

Mi Sedaap, originating from Indonesia, has gained international popularity and is now available in 30 countries worldwide, including Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam. Renowned for their diverse range of flavours, Mi Sedaap caters to the varied tastes of Asian consumers with options like Mi Goreng, Curry and Korean Spicy Noodles. This global reach and extensive flavour selection have made Mi Sedaap a beloved brand around the globe.

Fact 6: Mi Sedaap is involved in sustainability initiatives

WINGS Group Indonesia, the parent company of Mi Sedaap, has been running Yayasan WINGS Peduli, a foundation that encourages the public to start segregating waste and depositing it at the nearest waste bank. This ensures that plastic waste does not end up in landfills and pollutes the surrounding area but is integrated into recycling.

The public can be actively involved in the collection stage as the first step in the plastic waste management cycle, with real action that can be done quickly from home. This campaign has been published on television, radio, and digital channels as well as through offline events.

Mi Sedaap: The Leading Brand of Instant Noodles

Mi Sedaap’s unique qualities and innovative approach make them a standout brand in the instant noodle market. From their distinctive crispy fried onion topping to the diverse range of flavours, the brand offers much more than just a convenient meal.

Their commitment to quality and sustainability has won the hearts of many worldwide, solidifying Mi Sedaap as a global favourite in the world of instant noodles. As they continue to innovate and expand, Mi Sedaap is poised for even greater popularity in the future.