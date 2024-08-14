KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Pokémon fans who can’t get enough of the cute monster franchise can look forward to the Pokémon Festival as well as the Pokémon Run happening in November at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Details are a bit sketchy for now, but the festival will run from November 7 – 10, with the Run happening on the final day (Sunday).

While the festival is free, you will need to sign up for the race. The early bird price for the run is RM120 though the full price is as yet unknown.

Route details are not out yet but as for rules, there will be a cut-off time and participants need to be 4 years and older, but children aged 14 years and below must be accompanied by a guardian.

Registrations are open now, and you may view the full regulations as well as register here: https://race.mas.run/pokemonrun2024