GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — From the imposing depiction of a bronze warrior to the gentle tranquility of a Penang Hill landscape in oil, Galeri Khazanah's mini exhibition here is a juxtaposition of the imaginative and the realistic, illustrating the vast range of Malaysian artistic expression.

The exhibition, titled “Journeying through Malaysian Art, Imagination and Legacy”, showcases 46 artworks by 31 modern and contemporary artists from Khazanah's corporate collection.

These include the work of 10 past participants of the Khazanah Associate Artist Residency Programme between 2017 and 2023.

One of the works that stand out at the exhibition is an imposing wall sculpture by Mad Anuar Ismail, titled Pahlawan #6.

‘Pahlawan #6’ by Mad Anuar Ismail (from left), ‘Mind the Step’ by Yeoh Choo Kuan and ‘Jujukan’ by Zulkifli Lee. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

This bronze and steel sculpture was one of the centrepieces in Mad Anuar's solo exhibition “Getaran” back in 2017.

Seven of the sculptures showcased at the exhibition are viewed through augmented reality.

AR sculpture titled ‘Parasocial II’ by Joshua Kane Gomes. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Visitors need only scan the QR code on a board with the artist's name and simple outline of the artwork to be able to view the augmented reality (AR) of the sculpture through the screen on their phone.

One of the more impressive AR sculptures is Two and a Half Months by Sabri Idrus. The large-scale ring of coils contrasted perfectly against the backdrop of the garden outside the exhibition hall, appearing almost like rings of fire.

AR sculpture ‘Two and a Half Months’ by Sabri Idrus. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Another AR sculpture in the garden is Mengadap Rebab by Mad Anuar that loomed large above the virtual pedestal. This work is Mad Anuar's interpretation of the essence and mystical tradition of Mak Yong.

AR sculpture ‘Mengadap Rebab’ by Mad Anuar Ismail. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Adding pops of colour to the exhibition were vibrant batik paintings by Rozana Mohamed — Di Ampaian and Rimbun — while one could almost hear the chittar-chatter of patrons and the singsong order of “kopi-o” in SC Shekar's black and white photograph of a kopitiam in George Town.

There was also the thought-provoking and powerful photograph by Wong Hoy Cheong, titled Chronicles of Crime: Last Supper that portrays a convict in solitary confinement being served a meal of fried chicken. It alludes to the final day of Wong Swee Chin's life, known as Botak Chin, who was sentenced to death in 1980.

‘Pawang’ by Jalaini Abu Hassan (left) and ‘Chronicles of Crime: Last Supper’ by Wong Hoy Cheong. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Apart from the art exhibition, visitors can visit a small enchanting garden, a mirrored room that gives visitors an immersive experience amid lush foliage and flowers, a sweet scent surrounded by the sounds of Nature.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm daily, with guided tours between Thursdays and Sundays and other activities on weekends.

The exhibition, held at Think City @ UAB Building, Gat Lebuh China, is until August 17. For more details, go to galeri.khazanah.com.my.