PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — While Proton didn’t reveal in-depth technical details of its new EV at the preview of e.MAS7 earlier this week, the national automaker did share some details regarding its preparation for the EV’s official launch this coming December. In general, the public can expect to see a substantial number of showrooms to be established even before e.MAS7 is put on sale.

Proton e.MAS outlets are rapidly growing in numbers

Deputy CEO of Proton, Roslan Abdullah at the e.MAS7 preview event. Nope, no map blunder this time around. — SOYACINCAU

During the preview event, Deputy CEO of Proton, Roslan Abdullah revealed that 29 Proton e.MAS outlets have been confirmed so far. This aligns with the company’s target of 30 outlets by 2025.

Proton is looking to have at least 25 showrooms to become operational before the launch of e.MAS7 at the end of this year. That being said, Roslan did not reveal the breakdown of the outlet types for these initial e.MAS showrooms.

Chief Design of Proton Design, Azlan Othman revealed how Proton e.MAS showroom may looked like, back in June. — SOYACINCAU

Back in June, Proton’s Senior Director of Corporate Strategy, Yusrin Yusuf said that there will be two types of e.MAS outlets.

The first type is the comprehensive 3S-level EV Centre while the other type is the 1S-level EV Space which will be established at shopping malls and “brand centre” locations.

Depending on the type of outlets, customers can expect to obtain services such as sales, vehicle service, and body & paint services. Naturally, certain outlets will be equipped with EV chargers as well.

What we know about Proton e.MAS7 EV so far

The Proton e.MAS7 EV. — SOYACINCAU

As noted earlier, the majority of details regarding the e.MAS7 EV are still under wraps at the moment. In general, all the details that Proton presented at the media preview event were mainly just high-level information.

For starters, the e.MAS7 is a C-segment electric SUV that is 4,615mm long, 1,901mm wide and 1,670mm tall. Together with a wheelbase of 2,750mm, it is the first model to be built using Proton-Geely’s Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform and this is why the e.MAS7 is also known by its codename GMA 01.

The Proton e.MAS7 EV. — SOYACINCAU

Despite its similarities with the Geely Galaxy E5, Proton insists that the e.MAS7 is not a rebadged product. Instead, we were told that Proton and Geely co-developed e.MAS7 and Galaxy E5 at the same time.

Despite that, the e.MAS7 has been engineered to deliver driving dynamics that can withstand Malaysian roads. Pro-Net will also deploy localised telematics services that cover navigation, vehicle control, integration with multiple Charge Point Operators (similar to the Hello Smart app), and support for the new e.MAS Super App.

The Proton e.MAS7 EV. — SOYACINCAU

Meanwhile, the new EV will be fitted with a “12-in-1 electric drive system” that is said to have a 90.04% efficiency. The 82.5kg electric drivetrain also has an energy density of 1.94kW per kg.

Other characteristics of the e.MAS7 includes Aegis Short Blade LFP battery, cell-to-body implementation, Flyme Auto operating system, and the 7nm SiEngine SE1000A processor. Proton promised that more information about e.MAS7 will be revealed as we get closer to the EV’s official launch this December. — SOYACINCAU