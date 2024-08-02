KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — M Chatriyan may only be six years old but he is already on the way to becoming an accomplished polyglot.

He demonstrated his skills in speaking various languages in a TikTok showing the boy answering questions from his grandfather but switching to different languages as he went along.

His father M Moganasuntharan, 37, told Sinar Harian that his son was in the process of learning not just a few languages but 17, including Malay, Arabic, English, Japanese, Spanish, Urdu, Tamil, Korean and Russian.

Chatriyan, he said, is not as interested as toys the way other children his age, preferring to read instead or in apps such as Duolingo ABC, a popular children’s reading app.

Here's to hoping Chatriyan keeps that love for learning alive as he gets older.