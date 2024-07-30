KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — An online cosmetic seller was shocked to find her husband had divorced her with a single talak while she was live on TikTok last Wednesday.

Nur Hazwani Mustapha, 37, said that while she was live-streaming from her home in Pasir Tumboh, her husband, in his 40s, came and berated her, Malay news outlet BH Online reported today.

“We were arguing and provoking each other when my husband pronounced the divorce,” she was quoted as saying.

According to Nur Hazwani her husband married another woman last April, presumably in Thailand, without her knowledge.

“Initially, I wanted to accept the second wife, but due to their constant taunts and provocations, I couldn’t agree with my husband’s second marriage.”

“It seemed as though my husband loved his second wife more than me, which left me disheartened,” she was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the live TikTok broadcast on the account @wanieymustapha3 went viral after her husband pronounced that he was divorcing Nur Hazwani.

The video received various reactions from the public.

Nur Hazwani said that in their 10 years of marriage, they were blessed with two children, aged four and seven.

She said that she had quit her job as a local authority enforcement officer to be with her husband and take care of their family.

“For my husband, I was willing to quit my job to be by his side, but this is what I get after 10 years. Early in our marriage, I endured hardships with him until our lives improved, but this is the reward I receive.

“Even though I was divorced during a live broadcast with 3,000 viewers, I accept it and want to continue my life with my children,” she said.

She expressed relief after the divorce and wants to focus on her online cosmetic business.

The divorce has been a blessing in disguise as her customer base has grown, and she has gained more recognition than before, said Nur Hazwani.

“Regardless of what people say, I don’t care because they haven’t experienced what I have gone through. I hope the public prays for the best for me and my children,” she added.