KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — After 17 years of operating from Petaling Jaya’s 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Carl’s Jr is saying goodbye to its outlet there.

“Thank you for your amazing support over the years,” the burger chain said in a social media post.

The burger chain said that it will be officially closing on August 4.

Saying it looked forward to seeing customers at their other new locations it seems that for the time being the chain will continue to operate, just not at 1 Utama.

The 1 Utama outlet has been open since 2007 and with its closing, the burger chain will have just five remaining stores, with four in the Klang Valley (Mid Valley, Subang Parade, Melawati Mall, AEON Mall Shah Alam) and another in Johor’s Mid Valley Southkey.