TOKYO, July 26 — West Japan Railway (JR West) announced the retirement of its 500 series Shinkansen bullet trains in 2027 due to aging.

Debuting in 1997, these trains were once among the fastest, reaching speeds of 300 kilometres per hour.

Known for their stylish design and trademark long nose, they will be replaced by the new N700S Shinkansen.

The trains even made the Guinness World Records for ‘fastest train journey’ between two neighbouring stops, by reaching an average speed of 261.8 between Hiroshima and Kokura stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen line.

JR West has also run special livery for the trains including a re-run this year of the popular Hello Kitty bullet train service.

If you haven't managed to take a ride on the iconic trains, perhaps this should be on your bucket list when visiting Japan.