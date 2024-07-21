KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 -- The third season of the Knights Award was recently launched in KL, marking the beginning of its nomination process.

Over its past two seasons, this international awards platform has recognised over 100 exceptional stories across diverse fields, serving as a cornerstone for fostering partnerships and celebrating success.

This year, the awards will attract participants from at least 30 countries and held on October 14 at Petronas Philharmonic Hall, KLCC.

The event will feature a special appearance by Canadian singer Daniel Powter, renowned for his hit song Bad Day, which has garnered over 500 million listens on Spotify.

Powter will also be honoured as one of the winners that evening, acknowledging his contributions to the entertainment industry.

In a Facebook video, Powter expressed excitement about his upcoming visit to Malaysia. “It’s an incredible opportunity,” he said.

At a recent press conference, a MOU was signed between Wong (seated, right) and Syafiqah.— Picture courtesy of Knights Award

A recent press conference witnessed the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs). The first MOU was signed between The Knights Award founding president Dr Zyro Wong and Mee Hiris China Muslim COO Syafiqah Zulkifli.

“Exciting times ahead as we gear up for season three.

“In just one year since inception, we've celebrated over 100 success stories spanning various countries. And as our reach expands, so does our ambition,” said Wong.

For details, visit here.