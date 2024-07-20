SINGAPORE, July 20 — Since its 2010 opening, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has continued to evolve, delivering new economic, employment and visitorship contributions to the Lion City.

Recently, MBS launched the second phase of its reinvestment programme, committing to the iconic integrated resort’s (IR) development as a world-class tourism.

Estimated at US$750 million (RM3.5bil), the second phase of transformation will focus on Tower 3, the Hotel Lobby and Sands SkyPark.

It includes a reimagined VIP arrival experience, new premium dining and retail offerings, a lobby transformation as well as a renewed focus on wellness experiences for guests.

More than 550 redesigned rooms, including approximately 380 suites, will be introduced in this phase. Works are expected to be completed in phases through 2025.

This transformation is part of a multi-year programme to strengthen the positioning of the IR as a leader in the luxury hospitality industry.

"We are excited about the next stage of MBS’ development, and how this will strengthen Singapore’s appeal as a leading tourism destination.

"This second phase of reinvestment will be critical as it propels the property to new heights and place us in a strong position to capture future growth opportunities,” said MBS Chief Operating Officer Paul Town.

The first phase of transformation saw the extensive upgrading of a total of around 1,280 rooms across Towers 1 and 2, of which 390 are new suites.

Marina Suite is part of the Paiza Royal Collection offered by MBS.

These rooms are housed under two main categories: The Paiza Collection and The Sands Collection.

In February, the Paiza Sky Residence opened its doors on the 55th floor of Tower 2. The new multi-concept executive club lounge features a tea vault, bespoke whisky bar, private liquor locker, garden conservatory and buffet spreads.

Once the transformation of all three hotel towers is completed, guests will be presented with a spread of 1,850 luxuriously refurbished rooms, including nearly 770 suites.

The Paiza Collection features ultra-luxurious residential-style suites located on the highest floors. The experience includes private VIP arrival, dedicated lifts and butler services.

The Paiza Royal Collection is home to the Chairman Suite, Presidential Suite, Horizon Suite and Marina Suite.

Wellness takes centre stage in the Horizon Suite.

Wellness takes centre stage in the one-bedroom Horizon Suite, designed to be an urban retreat with a treatment room, complete with massage tables, dry sauna, ice well, hammam and steam shower.

Sports is another theme that takes the spotlight, particularly in the two-bedroom Presidential Suite with a golf simulator. Guests can load world-renowned golf courses such as St Andrews Links and Torrey Pines and practise their swing.

Sports takes the spotlight, particularly in the Presidential Suite with a golf simulator.

Both the Horizon Suite and Presidential Suite are around 3,552 square feet in size.

Meanwhile the Chairman Suite - which spans 6,458 square feet -- has three- and four-bedroom configurations, comfortably accommodating up to eight and 12 guests, respectively.

Highlights include two living areas, an entertainment show kitchen, massage room, state-of-the-art gym, entertainment room, karaoke facilities and massage chair.

