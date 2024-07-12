SINGAPORE, July 13 — The extraordinary life of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is explored by ArtScience Museum of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Titled Frida Forever, it invites visitors to delve deeper into the narrative of one of art history's most influential figures through two distinct exhibitions and a comprehensive line-up of programs.

Frida's artwork, renowned for its vibrant colours and rich symbolism, reflects her personal experiences and conveys her passions, struggles and beliefs over the decades.

Frida’s colourful outfits are included in the exhibition. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Primarily known for her self-portraits, she boldly engaged with profound topics, challenging conventions through her raw and unapologetic exploration of womanhood, pain, death, the human body and identity.

Making its South-east Asian premiere at ArtScience Museum is immersive biographical exhibition Frida Kahlo: The Life.

It brings together a unique blend of historical photographs, original films, digital art and interactive installations that re-create significant moments of her life across eight dynamic spaces.

Also featuring 360-degree projections and a creative space that brings drawings to life, the exhibition invites visitors to experience her visionary world not only as spectators but also as active participants.

Offering a different perspective to Frida’s story is Laid Bare: Frida’s Inner World, an exhibition curated by ArtScience Museum with the support of Cristina Kahlo Alcalá, the great niece of Frida Kahlo.

It explores Frida's life through an unconventional lens: her medical history, delving into her rarely seen archives to present an intimate portrayal of her relationship with her body, her medical ailments, and the profound impact these struggles had on her artistic work.

Frida and Dr Juan Farill with her self-portrait. — Picture by Gisele Freund

The exhibition includes close to 40 photographs, diary pages, contemporary artworks and medical records.

It also includes interviews with Cristina speaking about how she acquired these medical documents from the American British Cowdry Hospital where Frida Kahlo spent long periods of time.

Following a serious accident, Frida’s life was marked by periods of convalescence, confined to her bed.

These periods in her life form the backdrop for a virtual reality experience in ArtScience Museum’s VR Gallery.

VR experience ‘Exquisite Corpse’ allows visitors to ‘enter’ Frida’s paintings. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Exquisite Corpse allows visitors to ‘enter’ Frida’s paintings. This VR experience takes inspiration from Frida's aesthetics, her vibrant colour palette and the textures of her paintings.

Bringing Mexican traditions to the heart of Frida Forever is a commissioned work of Singapore-based Mexican artist and curator Lidia Riveros.

Her flower arch installation symbolises a warm welcome to a home, with vibrant colours that reflect Frida’s lively spirit and her deep connection to Mexican heritage.

Frida Forever ends on September 1. For more details, visit here.