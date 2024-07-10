KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Get ready for the largest car gathering in the SpeedFest 2024 at KL Base, Sungai Besi, on July 13 and 14.

This premier automotive event, jointly organised by iCar Asia, WapCar, and other industry players, will gather car enthusiasts from all over the region to celebrate the automotive culture.

SpeedFest 2024 promises a spectacular showcase of a diverse vehicle range, from modified cars and supercars to restomods, unique vehicles, and race cars.

Visitors can also look forward to competitions and activities during the two days.

One of the key attractions lined up during the two days event is the multi-category car competition, where participants get to showcase their vehicles' unique features and add-ons to compete for top honours.

Top car model companies, including Ignition Model, Pandora RC, and several other vendors, will host their respective categories, selecting their favorites and creating diecast models and drift race cars based on these winning cars.

Automotive legends like Shoji Inoue, Jin Horino, and Daijiro Inada from Japan will be among the invited guests, offering car enthusiasts a chance to meet and learn from them.

For those seeking high-octane excitement, the drift showcase will deliver heart-pounding action as skilled drivers will be demonstrating their drifting prowess.

The drag racing segment, on the other hand, will see international and local racers attempt for their best runs in thrilling races on the tarmac, while the e-racing zone offers a cutting-edge virtual racing experience for a glimpse into the future of motorsports.

Carlist.my managing director K.Y. Gan said SpeedFest is more than just a car show.

"It's an exhilarating celebration of automotive passion, innovation, and community.”

"This year, we wanted visitors to be spoiled for choice with an incredible variety of experiences, from heart-pounding drift showcases to adrenaline-pumping drag racing.”

"We are thrilled to bring together an unprecedented gathering of vehicles and enthusiasts from all walks of life, creating unforgettable memories and pushing the boundaries of car culture.”

SpeedFest 2024 is also family-friendly, featuring a diecast car expo that showcases intricate models and collectibles for enthusiasts of all ages.

There will also be the Miss SpeedFest beauty pageant, featuring beautiful contestants, blending the worlds of fashion and automotive culture.

To cap the two-day event, iCar Asia will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with DENSO Malaysia as their media and distribution partner in Malaysia.

"Carlist.my and WapCar will be actively promoting DENSO products through our platform, and we hope that this partnership can deliver more value to Malaysian dealers and consumers,” Gan added.

Founded in 2023 with a mission to create memorable experiences and foster a community of car lovers, SpeedFest has grown and evolved since then.

This year’s event is expected to draw a larger crowd than ever, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about cars.

The event is open from 10 am to midnight on both days and visitors may download the WeMotoo mobile app and purchase visitor entrance tickets prior to the event day.

Ticketing counters will also be open during the event for on-ground purchases.

For further details, visit http://www.facebook.com/SpeedFest.Malaysia.