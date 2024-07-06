KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Three Malaysian destinations have been ranked in the top 25 best tourist attractions in Asia by online travel platform Tripadvisor.

Out of eight million listings, the three locations in Kuala Lumpur have earned a place in the Tripadvisor annual The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best (Asia) list that celebrates destinations which have received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

The Royal Selangor Visitor Centre in Setapak Jaya, KL is the top Malaysian destination coming in at sixth in the list. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

The first local spot on the list is the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre (RSVC) in Setapak Jaya which is ranked in sixth place.

RSVC is the go to spot for those looking to experience pewter craftsmanship, tour and workshops.

It has received multiple commendations previously, including Certificate of Excellence, Hall of Fame, and Traveller’s Choice Award by Tripadvisor.

The top 25 best tourist attractions in Asia by Tripadvisor. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

Meanwhile, coming in at 12th place is Malaysia’s own pride and joy, the iconic Petronas Twin Towers which received over 30,000 reviews on the platform.

The 451.9 metres and 88-storey twin towers remain one of the most prominent architectural marvels in the world since it was completed in 1996.

MinNature Malaysia which is a miniature gallery ranks in 23rd place on the list.— Picture by Choo Choy May

And the third Malaysian spot on the list goes to MinNature Malaysia which ranks at 23rd.

The miniature gallery located at Level 1 of Sungei Wang Plaza is the perfect place for those wanting to explore the cultural heritage of Malaysia in intricate mini details.

Topping the list for The Travelers’ Choice Awards this year is Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay followed by the historical UNESCO site Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Amongst other features on the list also includes China’s Mutianyu Great Wall in Beijing as well as the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.