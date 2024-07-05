KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A favourite of the British royal family including Kate Middleton and the late Queen Elizabeth II, Molton Brown has finally arrived in Malaysia.

The renowned British fragrance makers’ debut is located at The Exchange TRX, also making it their very first South-east Asia retail store.

The interactive store environment celebrates Molton Brown’s heritage while reimagining it for today's discerning consumers.

“We've blended the botanical and sophisticated ambience of our original 1970s hair salon into a contemporary sanctuary featuring natural rattan textures, energy-conscious lighting and flourishing plants. You'll feel a warm welcome as soon as you step through our doors,” the brand said in a statement.

Advertisement

Founded in London in 1971, Molton Brown is an icon of uniquely British style. Its Eaux de Parfum and Toilette and Bath, Body, Hair and Home collections have been Made in England since day one.

Sourcing only the best ingredients in fragrance concentrations, the brand has been awarded with a Royal Warrant from Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Luxury retail and lifestyle group Valiram was responsible for bringing Molton Brown to Malaysia.

"We are delighted to bring the first Molton Brown store to South-east Asia, right here in Malaysia," said Valiram executive director Dato Sharan Valiram.

In Malaysia, Molton Brown is located in The Exchange TRX and IOI City Mall. For more details, visit here..