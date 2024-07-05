KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Breaking up can be ruff, but here is how people can turn heartbreak and anger into something pawsitive.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor launched a new fundraising campaign for people to ‘neuter’ their ex.

Not literally, but through temporarily naming stray animals after their former lovers and sponsoring the neutering for RM100.

All donations will be channelled to the Potong Royong Project, whose goal is to control the stray population in Selangor and prevent animal cruelty through mass neutering.

The Potong Royong Project will hold a neutering event from July 28 to August 3 at the SPCA clinic in Ampang Jaya where 600 of the named stray animals will be spayed.

On top of neutering, they will also be taken for a checkup, vaccine, deworm and deflea at subsidised costs of RM50 for cats and RM80 for dogs.

The 600 named stray animals will be captured on SPCA Selangor’s Instagram Stories where they will be added to a list of highlights.

If that isn’t enough revenge, SPCA Selangor also plans to display half of the animal's testicles in formalin containers with the selected names on a shelf called the Balls of Fame.

SPCA Selangor General Manager Kelvin Cheah told Malay Mail that the Potong Royong project had been running for two years prior in efforts to curb stray animal abuse.

Cheah said that this time they wanted to make the campaign ‘controversial’ and attention grabbing, drawing from the team's 'personal experiences'.

"We were expecting maybe RM5,000, just enough to run our event in July, but the responses were truly surprising,” he said.

"Not only did we get more donations than we had planned, we also got international donors too who wanted to ‘neuter’ their ex.”

Since its launch last week, the campaign exceeded Cheah’s expectations by raising RM16,317 through 117 donors as per writing.

"I can’t really neuter my ex, so let’s go with a cuter dog instead,” one donor commented.

"I can neuter my boss now. Thank you SPCA Selangor,” another donor wrote.

With this success, SPCA Selangor plans to run the Potong Royong events in more states until the year end.

Cheah will be organising Potong Royong events in September at Perak, October in Seremban, November in Klang and December in Sepang.

To add an ex’s name, visit SPCA’s fundraising website.