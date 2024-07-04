KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are taking centre-stage once again as the world races to turn the corner on climate change.

The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2024: Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards & Expo (SDG IIAE) stands at the forefront of global efforts to foster innovative solutions that advance the SDGs.

Organised by Protemp Exhibitions and Conferences, the MTE 2024 will be held virtually from October 16 to 18.

The international platform aims to recognise and promote exceptional innovations that contribute to sustainable development across various sectors, such as clean energy, water and sanitation, sustainable agriculture and climate action.

Showcasing a holistic approach to innovation, MTE 2024 underscores the importance of integrating economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainability, inspiring a more inclusive and sustainable path forward for all.

In an era where collaboration is key to overcoming global challenges, MTE 2024 fosters a collaborative environment between innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, industry leaders and researchers to think beyond boundaries and work together towards a sustainable future.

The unique convergence of vision, creativity and action at the expo offers participants the opportunity to engage with the latest suitable technologies, exchange ideas and form alliances that can lead to real-world impact.

Reflecting the diverse and multifaceted nature of sustainable development, the comprehensive SDG IIAE awards include five main categories:

• Well-Being: Zero hunger, No poverty, Good health and well-being, Sustainable cities and communities

• Inclusivity: Gender equality, Reduced inequalities

• Human Capital: Quality education, Decent work and academic growth

• Environment & Natural Resources: Clean water and sanitation, Affordable and clean energy, Climate action, Life below water, Life on land

• Economic Growth: Industry, innovation & infrastructure, Responsible consumption & production, Peace, justice and strong institutions, Partnerships for the goals

In 2023, the SDG IIAE received 165 innovation entries who competed in five main categories, embracing all 17 SDGs.

The expo also garnered 3,316 trade visitors from 12 countries over the three-day period.

Participants interested in competing for the 2024 edition can submit their innovations from now until September 13.

An awards briefing will be held on August 15, followed by a juror briefing on September 4.

The evaluation and judging process will run from September 26 to October 6 and the winners will be announced on October 18.

Recognising the power of innovation to transform our world, MTE strives to be a movement towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

For more information, visit http://sdg.mte.org.my.