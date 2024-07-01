KOTA KINABALU, July 1 — Pets are family too, as one heartwarming rescue of furry flood victims in the current Sabah floods showed.

With heavy rains causing floods in the state, more than 40 families have been displaced in the district of Penampang alone with flood victims being evacuated to the nearest relief centre.

A photo of a woman (named as Phoebe in a photo) carrying four cats in her arms as they escaped the rising waters went viral online.

It is not known whether they are her cats or cats she had rescued on the way but social media users have been effusive in praise.

Advertisement

“May God bless you abundantly Phoebe,” said Facebook user June DH.

Another user, Mariate Ibrahim said in a post sharing the photo: “Congratulations young lady. U have such a good heart. May all the good thing always be with u, Phoebe.”

Advertisement

The photo has also attracted the attention of a local pet spa service, Pet Wellness, who has offered to groom the cats for free.

Pet Wellness has also been advertising a discount of RM10 off for flood victims whose cats need grooming after being caught in the floods.

The continuous heavy rain has caused flooding not just in Penampang but Putatan and areas near the state’s capital, Kota Kinabalu.