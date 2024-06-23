KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — During the opening of Apple The Exchange TRX, Malaysia’s first Apple Store, early visitors were given a commemorative tote bag as a momento. Just hours after the doors of the Apple Store were opened to the public, we are seeing listings of the Apple tote bags on Carousell.

From what we have found so far, the tote bags were listed as a “Limited Edition” item and are listed for sale between RM250 to RM550 each. Since these bags were only given to early bird visitors at the store, it is understandable that these tote bags are considered collector’s items.

Apple The Exchange TRX tote bags were listed for sale on Carousell. — SoyaCincau pic

However, that’s still quite a hefty price to pay considering these tote bags were given for free to those who visited the store at 10am yesterday morning.

Advertisement

The tote bag is packed in a nice flat square box with the special Apple logo which mimics with 3D “tudung saji” roof design while the side is printed “Apple The Exchange TRX”.

The tote bags were listed as a ‘Limited Edition’ item and are listed for sale between RM250 to RM550 each. — SoyaCincau pic

The tote bag is a white cloth bag with Apple Malaysia’s “JOM” theme printed vertically. Over at the back, it has the Apple logo with Apple The Exchange TRX printed in gold. It is a nice thoughtful gift to celebrate Malaysia’s first Apple Store but the question is, would you pay over RM500 for this? — SoyaCincau

Advertisement