KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Apple’s first official retail store has been a long time in the making with anticipation for its opening since The Exchange TRX first opened its doors months back.

You can now tell anyone asking “Is it open yet?” that the answer is yes, now that the store officially opens its doors today to what is bound to be an excited Saturday crowd.

Curious onlookers have been hovering around the installation and its distinctive tiered roof that many have likened to the traditional Malay food covering, the tudung saji.

I spoke to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, about what to expect on the day and why Apple The Exchange TRX isn’t “just another Apple store”.

A distinct Malaysian feel

“We put so much thought into the design of this amazing store, and I think what's just very unique and one of my favourite parts about the store is the way it sits in this space and they have this beautiful roof connect to the park and you can really see and feel the elements,” O’Brien said.

“It feels very Malaysian and I think it's just so inspiring and I truly believe it's one of the most beautiful stores that we've ever created and it feels just so appropriate to be here in this great location. And so I think our customers are really going to feel that and feel that while it's unique, it feels very Malaysian in many ways.”

As to the location, O’Brien said that the space was “wonderful”.

“The vibrancy here is just wonderful and you can clearly tell this is a place where the community comes, comes to gather and we worked for many, many years to be a part of this really special place and to find a way that we could really express how special Apple is and how much we want to connect with our customers.”

O’Brien said a significant portion of the Malaysian team (which numbers over 160 people) have a deep connection to Malaysia in some way.

Some were local hires, some Malaysians who chose to return to become a part of the team and there were also those who decided to move to the location to experience it and become a part of the launch of the first Malaysian store.

She said that working with the “incredible” design, with its connection to the rooftop park and to the mall below was something Apple was really proud of.

“I think it just worked out beautifully and we are just so excited to welcome our customers here on Saturday.”

The Apple The Exchange TRX store will give Malaysians the chance for up-close experiences of the products as well as support and learning opportunities. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Readying a big welcome

As to whether they were prepared to experience the crowds TRX The Exchange has been famous for generating, O’Brien said, “Well, we are, I think, as excited to greet customers here in Malaysia as our Malaysian customers are happy to meet our team.”

The store, she said, had been many years in the making and a lot of effort had been put into ensuring everything was “just perfect”.

“We at Apple are quite used to having a lot of customers want to come in and visit our stores all around the world. And so we are very much ready to welcome our Malaysian customers here,” she said.

O’Brien believes that for the many waiting customers, it “will be worth it.”

Besides the products, O’Brien said Apple placed a lot of thought about the entire Store experience including helping educate customers.

Case in point: there’ll be a lot more to look forward to besides just the store being open. A special Today at Apple programme will run from June 22 through Saturday, July 6.

The series of sessions, dubbed “Jom Discover” will bring together creators who will be leading programmes and workshops on various subjects.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, is confident that Malaysian Apple fans will find the store's opening worth the wait. — Picture courtesy of Apple

Vocal group De Fam will be performing at the opening while the other sessions will include:

Workshop: Capture Portraits on iPhone with Jason smashpop

Spotlight: Video Magic on Mac with Adam Lobo

Workshop: Turn Ideas Into Action on iPad with Iman Azman

Spotlight: Live Well with Nana Mohd and Apple Watch

The timing of the store opening will also coincide with Apple’s Back to School promotion that recently launched.

O’Brien also emphasised the “amazing support” provided by Apple’s signature Genius bar and their trained Geniuses.

Despite what will likely be some hectic times at the store, O’Brien said Apple is “very committed to a one-on-one connection” and “really making sure our customers truly feel special and that they're at the centre of everything we do.”

“I think when customers come in to visit the store, they'll see that in all the beautiful details of the store and they’ll all see it and feel it with the connections with our customers. And the goal for us always is to put the customer at the centre of everything we do.”

“So, I am feeling very confident that when our customers come in to visit us, they're going to really feel that special connection and truly the magic of Apple,” O’Brien said, smiling.

To find out current and future happenings at the Store, Malaysia Store visitors can check out Today at Apple or download the Apple Store app.