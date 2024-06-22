KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysian model and actress Datin Elaine Daly has been appointed as the new national director for Miss Universe Singapore.

Daly was formerly appointed the national director for Miss Universe Malaysia in 2016.

In an announcement on Instagram yesterday, Daly said she was ‘blessed and grateful’ to start her new role.

“We will be announcing the search for the next @missuniversesg soon!

“Can’t wait to send our winner off to @missuniverse in Mexico in November!” wrote Daly.

She also asked Miss Universe Singapore followers to tag those whom they saw fit to be in the competition in the comments section.

Advertisement

The current Miss Universe Singapore is Priyanka Annuncia who won the title on September 16, 2023.

Daly held the title of Miss Universe Malaysia in 2003.