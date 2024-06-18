KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Lucky passersby got a sneak peek at the country’s first Apple Store at The Exchange TRX this morning, four days before its official inauguration on June 22.

The site quickly became a hive of activity as social media users and tech geeks attempted to catch a glimpse of the products on display at the outlet.

HADIRRRRRRR didn’t expect Apple would remove the hoarding board from Apple Store TRX this early#worklife https://t.co/lk9b15tExD pic.twitter.com/B21kAi2Eee — Syefri Zulkefli (@chapree) June 18, 2024

“Hadirrr (Present). Didn’t expect Apple would remove the hoarding board from Apple Store TRX this early,” SoyaCincau EV editor Syefri Zulkefli, 41, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking to Malay Mail, Syefri said he identified three different entrance points into the outlet, with one located near the iconic tudung saji roof of the store.

“The first floor appears to be the main display area while the second floor houses the Today at Apple town hall space, where the company hosts workshops and tutorials.

“It is an iconic feature of all Apple Stores worldwide.

“Visitors, however, were not allowed to enter the outlet or approach the entrance before the store officially opens this Saturday,” he said.

Globally, there are over 500 Apple stores, including three in Singapore and two in Thailand.

The upcoming outlet at The Exchange TRX will be its sixth store in South-east Asia.