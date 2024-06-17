KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — For the year-end holiday season, Hwajing Travel and Tours is bringing back popular Italian cruise liner Costa Serena.

Three voyages from Port Klang are offered: A 4D3N trip to Phuket; a 3D2N trip to Penang; and a 6D5N journey across Vietnam and Hong Kong.

It is also the only cruise ship sailing from Port Klang to Phuket in December, making it perfect for a fuss-free, inexpensive and inclusive island vacation.

“Following our inaugural season in March, we are delighted to bring back the beautiful Costa Serena to homeport in Port Klang,” said Hwajing Travel and Tours managing director Kenny Cheong.

According to Cheong, Costa Serena offers travellers an affordable and relaxing way to travel around the region. — Picture courtesy of Hwajing Travel and Tours

“We are proud to play a significant role in boosting cruise tourism in Malaysia and supporting local businesses in the Port Klang area, while offering travellers an affordable, convenient and relaxing way to travel around the region,” he added.

According to Cheong, restaurants on Costa Serena serve up an authentic array of Italian and Asian cuisines, from buffets to Italian pizza at Pizzeria Pummid’Oro and gelato at Gelataria Ciccolateria Amarillo.

After a quick embarkation at Port Klang, guests indulge in a myriad of culinary, recreational and entertainment experiences.

The cruise itineraries have been designed to enable guests to maximise their time at the port-of-calls in Phuket and Penang.

The sailing itinerary starts on December 4 (Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang) while its final sailing will be on December 15 from Port Klang to Phu My and Hong Kong, where it ends its season.

For more information, visit here.