KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — In idyllic locations around the world, French luxury fashion brand Dior has unveiled a selection of refined addresses dedicated to its Dioriviera collection.

The Dior boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is the latest stop on this odyssey. Held till July 21, it showcases ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewellery and Dior Maison pieces.

This season, Dior women’s line creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri revisits toile de Jouy material through two new variations, sketching a lush jungle or a constellation of suns.

These designs also embellish the furnishings of an adjoining Café Dior, which promises moments of pleasure for visitors.

For the occasion, a ‘bike café’ has been conceived. — Picture courtesy of Dior

For the occasion, a ‘bike café’ has been conceived. Mounted on a unique bicycle, it is a feat of inventiveness, welcoming guests to its elevated terrace.

As if by magic, the animals that populate the toile de Jouy Sauvage print come to life as sculptures that sublimate the window displays and outdoor space.

Actress Debbie Goh was one of the local celebrities who attended the 'Dioriviera' collection launch. — Picture courtesy of Dior

“It’s a beautiful presentation that brings out the beach and summer vibes in the city with spectacular décor. The ice cream bar is such a highlight!” said actress Debbie Goh.

“I found the colours and designs of the Dioriviera collection to be so beautiful and stylish too,” the Age Of Glory star added.

For entrepreneur Jas Chin, the outdoor café setup in the heart of KL felt like a luxurious escape.

“Blending the elegance of Dior with the city’s vibrant energy was truly an immersive experience.

“The Dioriviera collection featuring everything from beach essentials to decorative items perfectly captures the essence of a chic summer lifestyle,” said Chin.

