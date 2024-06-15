KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Following an inspiring journey across various countries last year, the Aesop Women’s Library has returned to Malaysia, reaffirming its commitment to amplifying women’s voices and stories.

This year, the luxury Australian beauty brand has dedicated its stores in The Exchange TRX and IOI City Mall for the initiative. The ephemeral library, which opened to the public yesterday, ends tomorrow (June 16).

During this period, the store shelves are cleared of products, instead showcasing a curated collection of books by local authors who identify as women and allies.

The library features a selection of 27 titles in three languages, featuring writers such as Saras Manickam, Dr Chai Siaw Ling and Charissa Ong.

Visitors have the opportunity to take home a complimentary book of their choice — no purchase necessary.

Voices Unbound celebrates the powerful impact of the written word and its ability to elicit deep emotional responses. The initiative aims to highlight Kuala Lumpur’s flourishing literary community, emphasising the diverse perspectives and narratives that contribute to the city's rich reading culture.

With that in mind, the Aesop Women’s Library collaborated with Human Editions, a social media platform devoted to sharing stories from individuals from all walks of life.

Co-founded by two architecture graduates-turned-content creators, Human Editions will produce four documentary-style episodes exploring the literary landscape of KL.

Meanwhile, last year’s partner podcast Two Book Nerds Talking returns with a three-part series, presenting the 2024 theme and book selection, enhanced by insights from collaborating publishing houses.

In conjunction with the library’s launch, Aesop is co-hosting a reading event with the Two Book Nerds Talking Book Club, with the dual aim of igniting discussions around the multifaceted identities of women and fostering connections within the literary community.

For more details, visit here.