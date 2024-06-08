KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Originating from France but acclaimed globally, Caudalie stands as a pioneer in advanced skincare, distinguished for its age-defying technology.

Central to its efficacy is the utilisation of naturally active grapevine molecules, alongside cutting-edge skin science and environmentally conscious ingredients.

The brand recently launched Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum and Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel Foam. — Picture courtesy of Caudalie

Recently, the brand unveiled two products: Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum and Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel Foam.

The Malaysian launch of these innovations witnessed the presence of local celebrities and influencers, underscoring the brand's resonance.

During the event, Kens Apothecary head of training Hubert W Hoi facilitated a dialogue with entrepreneur and mother-of-two, Adele Chow.

“We discussed having to juggle multiple roles and she was self-reflecting as a mum, entrepreneur and content creator,” said Hoi.

Their conversation delved into the intricacies of balancing multiple roles, prompting introspection among guests who must navigate varied responsibilities.

Reflecting on Caudalie's latest offering, Hoi extolled the transformative potential of Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum.

Formulated with viniferine — an extract derived from vine sap —it boasts a remarkable efficacy, purportedly 62 times more potent than Vitamin C.

Clinically validated for its effectiveness, the serum's non-photosensitising formula renders it suitable for all skin types, including the most sensitive.

Complementing this is the Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel Foam. It gently removes dead cells, giving a brighter complexion.

The products are available in Caudalie boutiques, Kens Apothecary stores and online.