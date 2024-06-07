KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A fiesta will being held at Sunway Pyramid until Sunday in conjunction with TikTok Shop Malaysia’s second birthday.

A host of exciting events have been lined up over three days that will bring together a vibrant mix of shopping, entertainment, and exclusive deals.

To be held at the Orange Concourse beginning today, favourite creators such as Khairul Aming, Rahman Chea and Noreen will be present to give visitors a glimpse of their live streaming magic.

There will also be interactive activities, live product demonstrations, and exclusive vouchers and goodies up for grabs besides fun games and activities that visitors can participate in.

Besides the on-ground event, there will also be an online shopping event full of rewards.

Today, TikTok Shop is offering free shipping with no minimum spend, RM6 million in deals, and the chance to win fabulous prizes through the #TikTokShop66FiestaHariJadi hashtag challenge.

If you have not tried using the platform to shop, hurry up and take advantage of these exclusive deals.

On June 6, TikTok Shop will be having a Super Golden Hour and giving away more including RM6.6 Birthday Gifts, RM666 Birthday Surprise, Super Birthday Show, and more.

Join the celebration and make the most of TikTok Shop's second birthday with these unbeatable offers.

TikTok Shop Malaysia marketing communication lead Nur Aisya Rosly said it has been an incredible experience to witness the growth of local businesses alongside their platform over the past two years.

“As we continue our journey, TikTok Shop remains dedicated to supporting our sellers and fostering a vibrant community.

“Join us as we look forward to many more years of innovation, growth, and celebration!”