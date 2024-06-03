KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — If you’re headed to Singapore in the near future, why not drop by the ArtScience Museum to experience a Goddess-themed exhibition featuring our very own Datuk Michelle Yeoh?

While you’re in the Lion City, you may also want to catch the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton at Sands Theatre.

And if you’re in the mood for retail therapy, there is The Shoppes featuring 270 boutiques and dining concepts.

From exhibitions to entertainment and eating, here are recommendations on what you can do at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Michelle in motion: A portrait of Yeoh captured by Russell Wong is featured at the exhibition. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful.

At ArtScience Museum’s Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful. exhibition, visitors embark on a visual journey through 120 years of moving image history that showcases screen legends from classic Hollywood to modern-day Asia.

From Oscar winner Yeoh performing her own stunts to Laverne Cox championing the rights of marginalised communities, Goddess celebrates how these icons have challenged narratives, defied expectations and broken boundaries both on and off screen.

Unfolding across eight zones, the exhibition tells the powerful and lesser-known stories of women in film.

Through behind-the-scenes photographs, archival material, projections and original costumes worn by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, visitors are invited to rediscover the collective strength of stars who have redefined our vision of what a goddess is.

Iconic wuxia film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) is presented in the exhibition, with Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi’s original costumes from their onscreen fight displayed.

Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful. ends on August 11.

Singapore is the third city on Hamilton's first ever international tour. — Picture courtesy of Hamilton International Tour

Hamilton

Fans of Hamilton, you can still catch the award-winning musical at Sands Theatre, MBS before it ends on June 9.

The company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr and Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler.

The cast is drawn from productions all over the world including Broadway, London, Australia, Germany and the North American tours.

Singapore is the third city on Hamilton’s first ever international tour following its sold-out debut in Manila last September and Abu Dhabi.

The Shoppes is home to more than 170 luxury and premium brands. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

The Shoppes

With close to 800,000 square feet of retail space and 270 boutiques and dining concepts, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is Singapore’s first large-scale luxury shopping mall in the heart of the Central Business District.

It is home to more than 170 luxury and premium brands spanning across bespoke menswear, women’s collections, luxury children’s labels, as well as luxury watch and jewellery brands.

The mall also boasts 19 luxury duplex stores, many of which are the brands’ biggest stores in Singapore.

Shoppers can experience Apple’s first and only store in the world to sit on water, and the world’s first Louis Vuitton Island Maison.

Other innovative concepts include a 150-metre canal, which takes visitors on a sampan boat ride and the Digital Light Canvas, a multi-sensory permanent attraction.

The scenic view of Singapore’s cityscape, 56 storeys up, is breath-taking. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

SkyPark Observation Deck

Take your enjoyment to greater heights at the SkyPark Observation Deck.

This scenic view of Singapore’s cityscape, 56 storeys up, is breath-taking.

Feast your eyes on impressive views of Gardens by the Bay, the Supertree Grove and iconic landmarks like the durian-shaped domes of the Esplanade.

For a more intimate experience, visitors can opt for Sunset in the Sky, complete with access to the Observation Deck via private entry, dedicated seating areas and dining offers.

Spectra is a nightly 15-minute performance that features laser, light, water movements and graphics. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Spectra

Be prepared to be awed by Spectra, a nightly 15-minute performance that features laser, light, water movements and graphics, set against the backdrop of MBS.

Since its debut, the free show has entertained more than 2.5 million spectators at the Event Plaza.

The crown jewel is a 12-metre high laminated glass-and-stainless-steel prism that bursts to life in tune with the music and lights throughout the show.

Lasers beam down nightly, connecting to the prism as it sets off water jets, spectacular lights and lava effects.

Maison Boulud offers a unique dining experience by acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Maison Boulud

Maison Boulud Singapore has officially opened its doors at MBS, bringing a unique dining experience by acclaimed chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

Like its award-winning sister concept in Montreal, the restaurant enhances the dining experience through Boulud’s signature style of cooking — soulful French cuisine inspired by his travels.

The menu is a showcase of Boulud’s interpretations of classic French dishes, paired with the freshest seasonal ingredients.

The 146-seater restaurant features cosy seating indoors on both levels and an outdoor terrace on the upper level.

Lunch and dinner are served daily, alongside a casual alfresco menu that features crowd favourites such as the Original db Burger.

CUT offers the exclusive Kagoshima bone-in craft wagyu. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Representing his first venture into Asia, CUT by Wolfgang Puck presents a contemporary twist on the classic steak restaurant by the celebrated chef.

Designed by award-winning interior designer Tony Chi, CUT also features a bar and lounge offering hand-crafted cocktails and bites such as mini wagyu beef ‘sliders’ and foie gras ‘toast’.

The restaurant caters to true steak connoisseurs, offering the exclusive Kagoshima bone-in craft wagyu, prestigious Hokkaido ‘Snow’ beef from Japan, 300-day grain-fed Australian Angus from Rangers Valley and heritage breeds such as Red Poll and Longhorn.

Guests may also enjoy a wide array of signature dishes such as pan-roasted Maine lobster with black truffle sabayon and bone marrow flan.

RISE offers the family a variety of South-east Asian-inspired dishes. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

RISE

At family-friendly RISE Restaurant, one can start the day right with a hearty breakfast buffet and fresh fruit juices.

For lunch and dinner, sail through the region’s cuisine with Singapore Chilli Crab and Australian Wagyu Beef Cheek Rendang, best paired with RISE’s Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails.

One can also dive into a premium selection of fresh sashimi, sushi and free-flow seafood on ice from sustainable sources.

Next, tuck into European and American favourites such as Wagyu Beef Rib Eye and Slow-cooked Iberico Pork Ribs, alongside premium cheeses, charcuterie and freshly baked artisan bread.

The main dining room of Spago, which is located on Sands Skypark. — Picture courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Spago

Located on Sands SkyPark, Spago offers a seasonal menu of Californian cuisine with global accents.

Featuring the look and feel reminiscent of a local colonial-style bungalow, Spago is designed to resemble a verdant country garden home.

The restaurant offers two distinct spaces, featuring a fine dining restaurant and a terrace lounge that overlook MBS’ famous infinity pool.

At Spago Dining Room, guests can enjoy Asian inspired dishes such as kaya toast and Japanese sea bream laksa, as well as classics such as hand-made agnolotti with seasonal fillings.

For more details on Marina Bay Sands, visit here.