KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Artist Amar Shahid Salehudin is back with his third exhibition after two previous efforts after winning CIMB Foundation's MEA award biennial art competition in 2022,

Titled Guilt, the 38-year-old Terengganu born's collection can be viewed at Zhan Art Space.

“It is more of a feeling, the presentation of the exhibition, as it also refers to issues of neo-colonialism currently being debated, as a lot of the images in the exhibition are sourced from colonial era images taken in South East Asia,” he said.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Amar, who now resides in Kuala Lumpur and runs his own studio in Melawati, said his collection this time uses cyanotype as a painting medium.

Cyanotype, Amar explains, is a photographic process that was initially invented to act as a cheaper substitute to early photographic processes such as daguerreotype, as well as a quick photocopying tool.

“It is much more forgiving in its execution and allows more spontaneous changes in mid-development.

“While the blue tone comes from the chemicals used in the process, it was also the precursor to the blueprints used in engineering drawings,” he said.

“The cyanotype technique is fairly new to me, but the actual process is not.

“Previous artists have utilised the cyanotype technique but I am expanding the technique through my exploration and understanding its possibilities.”

Amar said that the technique pairs very well with his current exploration into the photographic process and it produces artworks that reflect his current artistic journey.

“The technique is not a new technique in the art world, but it is for me as I predominantly use conventional mediums like acrylic and oil.

“I am not one who limits myself to a certain medium and I tend to allow my creativity to flow and explore different techniques as well, in this instance for this exhibition.

“I would allow my ideas to dictate my final medium and let the medium suite the work best," he said.

The full-time artist attributes fine artist Jalaini Abu Hassan as one of his sources of inspiration.

“Jalaini is an academician to many of Malaysia’s younger artistes including myself, and has a significant impact in the industry.”

Amar said he utilises similarities to resemble Jalaini's movements.

“It focuses on the importance of art research and development, the trials and errors that make final works.

“It demystifies the myth of art as a magical enterprise, and focuses on the analytical process of a studio practice.

“My current collection provides a preview to the exploration technique that I will explore moving forward.”

Entrance to Amar's exhibition at 100-G.025, Block J, The School, Jaya One, No. 72A, Jalan Universiti, Petaling Jaya, that is on now until June 2, is free.

The gallery is open daily 10am to 5pm except Mondays and public holidays.