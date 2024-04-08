KUCHING, April 8 — Traditional tattoos serve as a vessel for storytelling, preserving and sharing narratives from past generations through intricate designs and symbolic motifs, according to an Indonesian tattoo master.

Durga Sipatiti, 51, said traditional tattooing goes beyond mere symbolism or cultural significance, as it intertwines with the rich tapestry of history, etymology, and anthropology — encapsulating the essence of past generations.

“While modern tattoos may convey narratives, traditional tattoos hold a myriad of stories passed down from elders, rooted in specific cultures and regions, offering a profound connection to our ancestral heritage.

“I don’t create anything new; I simply honour and uphold our culture,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association Hall here yesterday on the final day of the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024

Hailing from Jakarta, hand-tapped tattoo master Durga was among the participants who showcased their finest artwork during a competition held as part of the expo.

Each participant represented one of three categories: Realism Tattoo, Traditional Handtapped Tattoo, and Freestyle Tattoo.

Another artist from Jakarta who took part was Franky Hendriawan who specialises in realism tattoo.

Describing his craft as “the art of breathing life into tattoos”, the 32-year-old was observed painstakingly crafting each design to mirror reality with unparalleled precision and depth.

“In my opinion, the realism tattooing style is all about playing with colours, tones and shadows to manipulate the artwork, creating the illusion of reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching tattoo artist Linneker Rabbani, 38, spoke about the diversity within the tattooing world, highlighting the abundance of styles available for exploration.

Specialising in freestyle tattooing, he acknowledged the vast array of styles and techniques that artists can employ to create unique and personalised designs for their clients.

“In this competition, freestyle means participants have the freedom to submit designs of any style they prefer. They’re not confined to a specific aesthetic.

“Styles vary widely, including American tattooing style, Japanese tattooing style, Borneo tribal tattooing style, and many others.

“Each artist has their own expertise, so if you have a preferred style, seek out an artist who specialises in it,” he said. — The Borneo Post