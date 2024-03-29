KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary has been making waves in Malaysia.

The Ordinary has risen in popularity in the skincare world for its ingredient focused formulations and its accessible prices.

Their products are favoured by skincare enthusiasts and have also gone viral on social media for their aesthetically pleasing designs and unique ingredients.

Its most popular products are its serums which include the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 which has been reformulated with ceramides and the glycolic acid exfoliating toner.

Advertisement

Their latest retinal emulsion uses the powerful retinoid retinal as a key ingredient to reduce uneven texture on sensitive or acne prone skin.

It is meant to reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time and uses synthetic oat analogues to retain the skin’s moisture after the exfoliating effects of retinal.

Advertisement

Retinal (not to be confused with retinol) is the strongest of the retinoids which are skincare ingredients made from vitamin A, preceded by retinol and retinyl.

This is why the brand recommends using the product ‘slow and steady’ in one patch to test how the skin reacts to the active ingredient.

The Ordinary recently launched the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 at OGA Tea & Dining in Kuala Lumpur.

The brand’s education manager for Asia Pacific Liam Hislop recommended three step skincare regimen plans to make it easy for anyone to start.

According to Hislop, the brand makes it easy for anyone to start a skincare routine. — Picture courtesy of The Ordinary.

According to Hislop, The Ordinary’s line of products are split into the three steps which are prep, treat and seal.

Prep products are cleansers which remove the skin’s impurities, treat products are serums to penetrate the skin and seal products are cream or gel moisturisers to protect the skin’s barrier.

She said that despite the science-heavy names of the products, the brand aims to make skincare ‘ordinary’ for Malaysians with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

“Travelling around Asia has taught me that people from different regions have completely different conversations around skin,” Hislop told Malay Mail.

“I was recently in Singapore and everyone was talking about skin texture and the humid weather and I’m glad to say that we have products to combat the heat too.”

“We try to make the brand as ‘ordinary’ as possible by placing it at an accessible price point and having no celebrity endorsements.

“Instead, we show our staff in our adverts. Normal people like them are our target customers and will hopefully use our products.”

The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is now available. For more details, visit https://www.oskincare.com.my/.