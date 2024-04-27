KUCHING, April 27 — Voters in the by-election for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state constituency should choose a candidate who can contribute to the stability and development of the area and Malaysia in general, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that he believed that voters there could make the best decision to determine the most suitable candidate to represent them.

“Only with stability can we focus on the development of Malaysia, both in terms of the economy, social conditions and so on,” he told reporters after attending a Ramah Tamah (friendly gathering) event in Zone Four, Satok, here today.

Fadillah added that he hoped that all parties, including political leaders and party machinery, would follow the authorities’ instructions and maintain community sensitivities throughout the by-election campaign period.

The KKB by-election, nomination of which was today, sees a four-cornered fight among candidates from PH, Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and an Independent candidate.

Pang Sock Tao, 31, former Press Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, representing Pakatan Harapan, is facing off against Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division head Khairul Azhari Saut, representing Perikatan Nasional, Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is being held due to the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from the DAP, on March 21 due to cancer.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling on May 11. — Bernama