KOTA BARU, April 27 — Police confirmed four people died and four seriously injured in an early morning accident yesterday involving two pickup trucks on Jalan Kota Baru-Gua Musang, Kampung Pahi.

Three were killed at the scene while another passenger succumbed to injuries in the red zone of Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai at 1.50am today.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said preliminary investigations showed the accident occurred when a Toyota Hilux driven by a 37-year-old man with three other passengers was travelling from Ipoh, Perak to Machang.

He said in the accident, the 4WD veered out of control and hit a Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 53-year-old man who was in the opposite lane.

“Police will carry out a detailed investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Any witnesses to this accident are asked to contact the Traffic investigation officer Insp Mohamad Amirul Izham Azian on 019-6380098 or the Kuala Krai police headquarters at 09-9666222,” he said today. — Bernama

