KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Aeon enlivens the atmosphere of this year’s Ramadan by distributing over 30,000 packs of bubur lambuk across 34 branches nationwide.

The staged event runs from March 23 to 31.

Aeon’s bubur lambuk programme is a traditional event that has been carried out by Aeon for a long time.

It aims to engage with the community while sharing the festive spirit with the public, especially to all Aeon supermarket visitors and those in need.

Kasuma Satria, Chief Human Resources Officer and Corporate Communication Director of Aeon (third, left), prepares 'bubur lambuk' with other representative partners. — Picture courtesy of Aeon

According to Kasuma Satria Mat Jadi, Chief Human Resources Officer and Director of Corporate Communications Aeon, “besides fostering our relationship with the community, this activity also enhances the bond among Aeon members.

“We are grateful because this year marks Aeon’s 40th anniversary in the hearts of consumers in this country.

“Therefore, we want to celebrate this Ramadan with even more gratitude.

This programme is Aeon’s way of expressing gratitude to all customers who have been with Aeon all this time,” he said.

Every step of preparation and distribution of bubur lambuk for this programme is done collaboratively by Aeon staff along with the local community and authorities.

Kasuma Satria, Chief Human Resources Officer and Director of Corporate Communicationof Aeon, helps to distribute 'bubur lambuk' to visitors at Aeon Mall Kota Baru. — Picture courtesy of Aeon

Among the programmes that have taken place is the Ramadan Journey Programme held at Aeon Mall Kota Baru Kelantan on March 23.

In this programme, Aeon Mall Kota Baru distributed 1,500 packs of bubur lambuk to visitors and families in need.

This programme was a collaboration between Aeon Mall Kota Baru, Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Negeri Kelantan, Koperasi Pengilang Produk F&B Berhad, Kelab KB Underground, and several other Aeon business partners.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Aeon Foundation (MAF) will also distribute 1,000 packs of bubur lambuk to patients, visitors, and frontline workers at Tunku Azizah Hospital in Kuala Lumpur through the Aeon Mesra Ramadan programme.

MAF is Aeon’s corporate social responsibility branch that implements various assistance and support programmes for communities in need.

'Bubur Lambuk Aeon' prepared by Aeon volunteers and the local community. — Picture courtesy of Aeon

“At Aeon, we always prioritise the well-being of our surrounding community. We aim to make Aeon not only a shopping destination but also a company that consistently supports its ecosystem through sustainable and healthy community programmes.

“We are grateful to have been in operation for 40 years and want to celebrate this success with our customers by continuing to bring smiles and win hearts,” Kasuma added.

Aeon Co (M) Bhd is a leading general merchandise store (GMS) and supermarket chain in Malaysia, with 28 Aeon Malls, 35 Aeon Stores, three MaxValu, four MaxValu Prime, 64 Aeon Wellness and 44 Daiso outlets across the country.