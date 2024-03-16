KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Seibu, the beating heart of The Exchange TRX, is a haven for connoisseurs, hosting hundreds of international brands across four floors.

And, a few more big names have joined the fold recently.

FOPE’s Luna collection, featuring bracelets in white and yellow gold, with a stunning yellow gold necklace — Picture courtesy of FOPE

FOPE

Italian fine jewellery brand FOPE also recently launched its stand-alone store at Seibu.

This will be FOPE’s second store in Malaysia after the brand established its first boutique in Asia in 2020 at Suen in Bangsar. Suen has been the exclusive jeweller for FOPE in Malaysia for the last 10 years.

Based in Vicenza since 1929, FOPE creates 18-karat gold jewellery, made flexible with its innovative Flex’it system to offer everyday luxury and comfort to the wearer.

During the launch, FOPE also unveiled an exclusive worldwide preview of the Luna Pavé and Luna Pavé Bicolour collections, which reimagines the brand’s iconic Novecento gold mesh chain in circular shape.

Another major highlight is the exclusive Eka MiaLuce collection, which featured in singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s music video Can’t Get Enough.

British menswear brand Hackett London is situated on the first floor of Seibu. — Picture courtesy of Hackett London

Hackett London

British menswear brand Hackett London launched a store at Seibu recently, unveiling its finest designs for the city’s gentlemen.

Situated on the first floor, the 1,792 square feet store flaunts a variety of men’s clothing options, including the new pre-collection featuring the brand’s classic polo shirts and the Hackett Sport Collection.

Local celebrities Azrel Ismail, Riz Amin and Leslie Png attended the opening ceremony, sporting the label’s premium menswear.

In November 2023, the British label also reopened its Pavilion Kuala Lumpur store to mark its 40th anniversary.

The beauty brands carried by Kens Apothecary at Seibu.— Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

Kens Apothecary

Seibu’s ground floor, billed as the country’s largest Beauty Hall, is now home to five renowned brands carried by luxury beauty retailer Kens Apothecary.

The brands are Augustinus Bader, Kilian Paris, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Goutal Paris and Maison Crivelli.

A counter is dedicated to each label and designed according to the brand philosophies, featuring a modern, state-of-the art look for a tactile and experiential affair.

Perfume lovers can indulge in the bold and sexy scents offered at the Kilian Paris bar from the fragrance collection’s four olfactory families: The Fresh, The Narcotics, The Cellars and The Smokes.

An array of sensual, feminine scents are decked on the shelves of Goutal Paris’ bridal-white counter in tiny glass bottles, topped with butterflies and bows.

The Maison Crivelli counter, meanwhile, offers fragrances inspired by real experiences and an unprecedented combination of raw materials, in keeping with its belief that "beauty lies in the unexpected”.

At the Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle counter, customers can take a quick Perfume Finder quiz at the red counters to discover the brand’s top three perfumes for them.

Patrons can also shop for candles, body wash, body butter, hair perfume, hand cream and other items that carry the label’s coveted fragrances at the blue counters.

Meanwhile, Augustinus Bader offers a complimentary hand message for patrons to experience its cult products like The Rich Cream and The Cream.