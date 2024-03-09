KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Known for its ‘long-lasting beauty’ philosophy, international brand Y.O.U Beauty has unveiled its line-up of skincare and cosmetic must-haves for 2024.

At the heart of its new offerings is the revolutionary Mizuglow Tech, a technology developed in collaboration with Tadahiro Shimada, chief science officer of Y.O.U Lab.

This technology boasts a triple brightening effect, harnessing the power of ingredients such as Japanese Sakura Extract, 3D Vitamin C and High-Purity Niacinamide.

The Mizuglow Tech also takes centre stage in Y.O.U Beauty's Skincare series tailored for those with oily and sensitive skin.

Products offered are Purifying Facial Foam, designed to restore the skin barrier within 48 hours and Toner Essence, which polishes away dead skin and imparts intense hydration, leaving your skin with a luminous and dewy finish.

There are also Illuminating Serum, enriched with 3D Vitamin C and high-purity niacinamide and Advanced Day Cream (SPF35 PA+++), offering twice the hydration while reducing tingling and redness.

Y.O.U Beauty has unveiled its line-up of cosmetic must-haves for the year. — Picture courtesy of Y.O.U Beauty

From Y.O.U Cosmetics, comes the Cloud Touch Invisible Setting Powder, an ultra-fine powder that offers 16 hours of oil control.

There is also Y.O.U Cloud Touch Dreamy-fit Lasting Mesh Cushion, a weightless and breathable cushion that offers pore-blurring magic.

Check out the full range of Y.O.U Skincare and Cosmetic, now available at Watsons and e-commerce platforms including Shopee.