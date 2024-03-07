PENANG, March 7 — Amongst the saturation of boutique hotels in Penang, award-winning The Edison George Town stands out for many reasons.

Located on Leith Street, the building was commissioned and built in 1906 as a residence for a tycoon named Yeo Wee Gark. It was designed by David Nathaniel, a popular architect at the time and was only transformed into a hotel after the Second World War.

During the Japanese Occupation of Penang, the building was used as their administrative centre. The building was designed with many of the opulence associated with the wealthy; for instance, generous open space planning and the extensive use of timber, metal, tile and glass.

In the mid-1940s, the owner converted the building into a hotel. Thereafter several architectural and interior enhancements were made in the 1960s to better the hotel’s offerings.

It wasn’t till late 2014 that a comprehensive transformation of this beautiful colonial mansion began which involved planning, design, restoration, renovation and rebranding. In July 2016, The Edison George Town opened its doors.

Today, the hotel is thriving and will celebrate its eighth birthday in July, winning awards along the way including ‘Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Penang’ from Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

This is all thanks to the hardworking team and the woman behind The Edison: Co-founder and executive director Rina Teoh.

The woman behind the hotel: Rina Teoh. — Picture courtesy of The Edison George Town

In conjunction with International Women’s Day (March 8), we speak to Teoh on the unique challenges she faces as a hotelier, surviving the Covid-19 lockdown and more.

“The Edison George Town has contributed to Penang’s tourism by being an appealing alternative to the status quo in terms of hospitality concepts,” Teoh told Malay Mail.

“Our approach of accommodations styled with distinctive personality bundled with engaging guest service brings with the best of what we do,” added Teoh, who is Penang-born.

As a female hotelier, does Teoh face any unique challenges?

“I have been fortunate to be shielded from these pushbacks and gender role challenges.

“My observation of the current hospitality landscape in Penang and globally is that there are now more outstanding female leaders getting the job done whilst overcoming past scepticism and self-doubts.”

On the greatest satisfaction she derives from running a boutique hotel, Teoh answered: “Being a hotelier, I am gratified to see when guests are happy with their stay experience. It’s especially more so when the appreciation of the guest is instantaneous.

“My satisfaction is that I had just made their day and had played a part in creating unforgettable travel memories.”

In Teoh’s opinion, what sets The Edison apart from competitors?

“We don’t necessarily view them as competition but instead as complimentary to Penang’s hospitality landscape.

“I would say that #TeamEdison with all her unique and quirky members are what sets us apart from the others, all of whom play their roles well and understand what guests want,” said Teoh.

Interior shot of the hotel, which celebrates its eighth anniversary this year. — Picture courtesy of The Edison George Town

She is also not too concerned with the opening of new hotels.

“To each his own; it isn’t about chasing the fad or the current hot trend.

“Knowing what our brand and hotel stand for, and being open to opposing views to enhancements, keeps us distinct and relevant,” she said.

She acknowledges that the Covid-19 lockdown was challenging for most industries, especially hospitality.

What were the lessons that Teoh learnt, personally and professionally?

“A lot has changed since the pandemic, and will continue to evolve and affect us in all aspects of life. The big takeaways for me were: Accept, adapt, change, learn and have a resolute mind-set with a twist of positivity,” she said.

“In business, disruptions and changes are inevitable as it is necessary. Otherwise, how does one evolve and grow?

“At the hotel, the pandemic created the opportunity for us to review our business model and allowed us to rethink the crafting of unique and compelling hospitality concepts.”

In term of expansion plans, Teoh said: “We have plans to grow The Edison Hotels brand within South-east Asia and at destinations where we see ourselves filling a gap.

“We would like to grow the global visibility of Malaysian hospitality by expanding beyond our shores,” said Teoh, adding that there will be celebrations this year for The Edison’s eighth anniversary.

