KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Elon Musk poked fun at Meta after its social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram and Threads — suffered a global outage last (March 5) night.

“If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), which he acquired in 2022.

Musk also posted a meme on Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone, who informed Meta users about the disruption via X.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com detected over 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 disruptions for Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Many Facebook users were getting logged out of the platform and were unable to log back while Instagram users were unable to refresh their feeds and or post anything on the platform.

The social media platforms were back up after more than two hours of disruption.

Stone posted on X that a technical issue that led to the outage has been resolved but did not elaborate further on the matter.

