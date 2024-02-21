KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A resident cat from the Kota Sarang Semut Petronas station in Alor Setar has been appointed as the official ambassador for Petronas’ e-fuel payment app Setel.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Setel via social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) where they have named the calico cat as Cetel.

The tri-colour feline is currently awaiting its official ambassador collar.

PERKENALKAN DUTA SETEL



CETEL!



Collar untuk Cetel otw ya semua~ https://t.co/BXhuTYkKfA pic.twitter.com/vhYveHTGMw Advertisement — Setel (@setel) February 20, 2024

Cetel's appointment came after Petronas’ customer and X user, Badri Akif, took a video of the cat sleeping ‘on the job’ and shared it on the platform while jokingly pointing out the lack of work ethic displayed.

Badri’s post on February 13 has been viewed over three million times with social media users defending the feline.

Setel then quoted Badri’s post and said that they will make Cetel their ambassador if they managed to reach a total of 7,500 followers on X and at the time of writing, the Setel page now has over 10,000 followers.

Advertisement

Keeping true to their word, Setel officially made Cetel their ambassador via a post on X on February 16.

Update Terkini: Team Setel sedang dalam perbincangan untuk langkah selanjutnya.



Duta kami berada di Alor Setar jadi bagi min masa sikit okeyyyy ????



Kebajikan dan keselesaan duta amat penting bagi kami ???? Min baca replies korang semua and min taking notes https://t.co/tysevOZc2u — Setel (@setel) February 17, 2024

“We’ve reached 7,500 followers.

“We would like to introduce our official Setel ambassador from Aloq Setaq (Alor Setar).

“Please share your ideas on how we can celebrate her,” Setel wrote in one of their posts.

They had also done a public poll before deciding to name their ambassador Cetel.

Cetel's announcement post has garnered over 6,000 likes and has been reposted over 2,000 times with local social media users amused by the decision.