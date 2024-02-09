KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — It has been a busy time for fashion and lifestyle events in the Klang Valley, specially with Lunar New Year upon us.

From Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger’s partnership with Astro Boy to Christian Louboutin’s new Exchange TRX boutique, there were plenty of activities.

So, if you're looking for fashionable wardrobe or a dining place this festive season, we have compiled the following ideas.

Here are our six picks.

Actress Amelia Henderson at the local launch held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur store. — Picture courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Cosmic collaboration

In celebrating its 75th anniversary, Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger has unveiled its first collaboration with Astro Boy, which will also will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Its first animated adaptation was released in 1963, which marked Japan’s first-ever full-length TV anime. Even today, Astro Boy remains to be an iconic piece of pop culture.

With this partnership, Onitsuka Tiger is bringing the original logo and designs of Astro Boy onto its extensive lineup. The collection comprises a total of 43 items, spanning tracksuits, shirts, hoodies, accessories and two footwear styles.

Highlights include the Dentigre Puff Boot which imitate Astro Boy‘s iconic red boots. There are new iterations of the MEXICO 66 SD, which come in Fiery Red, Black and Carrier Grey with the anime character and his logo embellished across the uppers.

The Malaysian launch held at its Pavilion Kuala Lumpur store was attended by local celebrities such as Amelia Henderson, Alvin Chong and Azrel Ismail.

For more details, visit here.

The luxury French brand has opened a boutique in The Exchange TRX, imagined as an invitation to a holiday moment with Louboutin himself. — Picture courtesy of Christian Loubotin

In his shoes

Luxury French brand Christian Louboutin has opened a boutique in The Exchange TRX, imagined as an invitation to a holiday moment with Louboutin himself.

Inspired by his holiday house in Portugal, the 240 square metre store is designed as an intimate home where women feel like they are in the salon of a friend who knows them well.

Upon entering the boutique, the refined façades have been designed with signature red scales creating a contrast with the windows' gold accents.

The interior showcases a mix between soft shapes and materials in vivid shades and textures.The first room is dedicated to women, with a space displaying the latest styles.

The concept is emphasised by white wooden cladding throughout the boutique, with green salt panels for the tables and shelves. The men room is imagined in the same aesthetic, however, with a gold twist on the handmade salt panels.

For more information, visit here.

At the store, you are greeted with an assortment of travel luggages and accessories. — Picture courtesy of American Tourister

Travel in style

American Tourister has announced the opening of its first-ever boutique store in Malaysia, located at Sunway Velocity.

Revealing a bold and colourful collection, the store is a universe where style, innovation and adventure converge to elevate one’s travel journey.

As you step into the American Tourister boutique, you are greeted with an assortment of travel luggages and accessories.

Each piece is a statement accessory for the modern young traveller and the use of durable materials ensures longevity.

For more details, visit here.

Shoppers may write their wishes and hang their tag up on the mall’s Wishing Tree of Harmony. — Picture courtesy of The Gardens Mall

Make a wish

This Chinese New Year, take a step back in time to Malaysia in the 1970s, when ladies made trips to the morning market in cotton cheongsams and the music of Teresa Teng filled the air.

With its retro décor, The Gardens Mall aims to fill shoppers with nostalgia. There is a traditional medical hall where you go to buy nourishing herbs from and a tailor store for your festive outfits.

And when you donate RM5 to the Beautiful Gate Foundation, you will receive a wishing coin and wishing tag. Shoppers may write their wishes and hang their tag up on the mall’s Wishing Tree of Harmony or toss their coin into a well.

Representatives from the organisation are also present to sell Beautiful Gate Foundation merchandise such as pouches, bags and wire craft decorations, all handmade by its differently-abled residents.

For more information, visit here.

Prosperity Treasure Pot, which features aromatic broth brimming with goodness. — Picture courtesy of Oversea Restaurant

Seasonal delights

Steeped in the grand traditions of authentic Chinese cuisine is Oversea Restaurant, offering its seasonal signature delights such as Prosperity Treasure Pot (poon choi), Hong Kong Style Claypot Waxed Meat Rice and yee sang.

From now till February 24, diners can indulge in the Prosperity Treasure Pot, which features aromatic broth brimming with goodness.

After all, this dish symbolises the overflow of fortune with premium ingredients such as Cantonese roast duck, crispy roasted pork belly, abalone and Japanese dried scallops.

For more details, visit here.

You can enjoy a free flow of sweet and savoury delights, perfect for catching up or tea time gatherings.— Picture courtesy of Pullman KLCC Hotel & Residences

Sweet and savoury

Pullman KLCC Hotel & Residences is ushering in the Year of the Dragon with celebratory set menus, lobster sashimi yee sang and hampers from now till February 25.

There is also their festive-themed afternoon tea, available daily from 2pm to 5.30pm. Here, you can enjoy a free flow of sweet and savoury delights, perfect for catching up or tea time gatherings.

For more information, visit here.