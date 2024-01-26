KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — This Sunday, some 200 people will gather at the Klang Hokkien Association to draw a Chinese painting with the dragon motif in conjunction with the Year of the Dragon.

Organised by the Klang Hokkien Association and the Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan Gan Association, the scroll will be drawn by members of the Modian Cultural Centre.

Centre head Tee Ying Jie said Modian is a member of the Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan Gan Association.

“We have been organising this activity annually since 2015 except for two years during the movement control order.”

“This is to celebrate the culmination of a year's training in Chinese art and also to celebrate the Lunar New Year,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tee said the painting this year will measure 616.9 meters or 2,024 feet long by 18.3 meters or six feet wide.

“The 2,024 feet in length is to represent the year,” he explained, adding that the drawing is believed to be the longest Chinese art ever drawn.

“Last year, our drawing for the Year of the Rabbit was judged by the Malaysia Book of Records as the longest Chinese art drawn but this year we do not plan on getting the accreditation due to lack of funds.”

On how the drawing will be executed on Sunday, Tee said the participants would be separated into 12 groups.

“Each group will be in charge of drawing on a piece of paper before it is assembled at the end of the event to make the complete drawing," he said, adding that only two types of coloured paper will be used, a white and red paper, for the drawing.

“The white paper is used to draw the dragon while the red paper is to write auspicious wordings.”

On what happens to the painting upon its completion, Tee said it would be given to the Klang Hokkien Association.

“Last year, the Year of the Rabbit drawing was given as gifts to the sister association in Taiwan.”

For those not participating in the drawing event, there is also the calligraphy competition.

Tee said participants are required to draw a dragon and also write auspicious wording on the paper.

Registration for the event starts at 8am with the competition to begin an hour later.