PARIS, Jan 18 ― Sales of champagne and smoked salmon declined this past holiday season in France as frugal consumers opted for cheaper alternatives, market researchers NielsenIQ said yesterday.

Sales of champagne in mid and large-size supermarkets fell 14 per cent in volume terms in the final two months of 2023 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, sales of other varieties of sparkling wine rose 4.6 per cent.

“Downgrading is a reality, even at Christmas,” NielsenIQ said. Food prices in France have risen 20 per cent overall during the past two years.

Smoked salmon sales fell 6.7 per cent in volume terms during the last two months of the year while smoked trout, generally less expensive, rose 11 per cent.

Overall, NielsenIQ said sales of all so-called festive foods such as armagnac, snails, sparkling wines, foie gras and smoked fish rose 4.7 per cent during the period.

NielsenIQ said there is a sharp line between “the French who can still consume the way they are used to, and others that have to arbitrage”.

“Smaller, older and wealthier households continue to buy festive products, while larger, younger and more modest households have cut back,” said NielsenIQ.

There's also a geographic divide with sales holding up best in the West of the country and falling in the East and in areas surrounding big cities. ― ETX Studio