KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bridging the gap between businesses and influencers, GoFluence offers ease and control in influencer marketing.

Backed by over 40,000 KOLs, real-time data and proven success, GoFluence, the leading influencer marketing agency, empowers businesses to unleash the full potential of influencer marketing.

With 30 million social media users accounting for 91 per cent of Malaysia’s population, the potential to reach your target audience is unparalleled.

In the influence industry, GoFluence is not just a platform but also a visionary force reshaping marketing through community synergy, spoken words and the popularity of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

Today, influencer marketing is an essential part of brand promotion that businesses cannot afford to do without.

GoFluence boasts an impressive network of over 40,000 KOLs, each carefully vetted to ensure authenticity and relevance. — Image by GoFluence

From concerns about authenticity to constraints on budgets, GoFluence can help navigate the influencer terrain to overcome these challenges.

GoFluence not only eliminates high agency fees, it also ensures authenticity, relevance and diversity with its massive pool of carefully vetted KOLs and helps you gain instant access to campaign performance metrics which will directly result in better and informed decision-making.

The best part about GoFluence is that it’s so easy to get started.

First, visit: www.GoFluence.io.

Then click ‘Sign up for Business Account’ to provide details.

Next, submit required documents for verification and wait to receive email notification upon account verification.

You can now create your campaign and top-up points to post.

Finally, download the GoFluence Business App for notifications and updates.

For more information, visit: www.GoFluence.io or contact its hotline at 0189471232.