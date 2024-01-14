MOSCOW, Jan 14 — Lev Rubinstein, a Russian poet known for his conceptual art work subverting traditional Soviet era forms, died today, his daughter Maria said today.

“My papa, Lev Rubinstein, died today,” she wrote on her blog.

Rubinstein, who was 76 years old, was hit by a car in Moscow on January 8 and spent several days in a coma before succumbing to his injuries.

Rubinstein began his literary career in the 1960s, and rose to prominence as a founder and leader of the Moscow Conceptualist school of artists and poets.

In recent years, he had been a defender of Russia’s embattled opposition, taking public stances against the Kremlin’s crackdown on LGBT rights, and, since 2014, its military interventions in Ukraine. — Reuters

