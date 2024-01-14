PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Local ceramic art brand RAAQUU, helmed by Adil Abdul Ghani, has partnered with Zhan Art | Space to entice audiences with the magical world of traditional Japanese Raku ceramics, in the ‘Life: Magnified — The Main Show’ exhibition, currently running and open to the public until Feb 8.

Guests will be transfixed and transported to another realm as they delve into the display of 15 large-scale sculptural ceramic pieces, curated by the RAAQUU gallery.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (right) listens as ceramic artist Adil Abdul Ghani (centre) explains his artwork during the ‘Life: Magnified — The Main Show’ exhibition at Zhan Art in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2024. — Bernama pic

Advertisement

At the exhibition, RAAQUU also provided a sneak preview of the brand’s accessory line which promotes wearable art, displayed among other notable products, including the brand’s contemporary and functional home decoration pieces, particularly its ceramic vases, in various shapes and sizes.

RAAQUU was created using a Raku firing technique, originating from the ancient Japanese tea ceremony, involving removing red-hot ceramic pieces from the kiln and placing them in a reduction chamber filled with combustible materials like sawdust or paper.

Adil, 46, a Universiti Teknologi Mara graduate, emphasises the uniqueness of each ceramic piece, making each piece a collector’s item.

Advertisement

“It has been a dream of mine to put together RAAQUU’s first ever solo exhibition, which highlights the brand in a more diverse and distinct light — that there is more to the brand than functional ceramic decorative items,” he told reporters here.

He said that the whole process of ideation, down to the actual fabrication, construction and production of these large-scale sculptures, took him and his team six months to meticulously complete. — Bernama