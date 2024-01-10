KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — It's often easier for artists to earn praise from a passing crowd than to be financially rewarded for their work.

AweGallery founder and manager Dora Ong Suan Lim, 48, grew up witnessing this reality first-hand.

Her father, Ong Kim Seng, devoted his life to being a full-time watercolour artist in the 1980s and often struggled to make ends meet for the family.

Fortunately, the recognition that his artwork gained from international art societies enabled him to support his three children’s education.

Now, at 78, Ong’s father is a prominent Singaporean artist, whose scenic and vintage landscape paintings are still highly sought-after by ardent art collectors.

Moved by her father's yesteryear struggles, Dora Ong Suan Lim, 48, bridges the gap between artists and art collectors through AweGallery. — Picture courtesy of Dora Ong

But, his struggles inspired Ong to set up AweGallery in August 2015, through which, she connects artists with art collectors and enthusiasts.

The gallery’s first curated art exhibition, Art A-Fair, will display the artworks of eight local artists, priced at RM5000 and below, to encourage first-time art collectors to pursue and purchase quality artwork.

“AweGallery cherishes handmade artwork because I believe only these art forms speak to the soul as they are created from the experience and emotions of an artist.

“With digitally-created art forms gaining traction now, we want to protect conventional artists through events like Art A-Fair,” Ong told Malay Mail.

As a mark of solidarity, Ong also offers flexible terms on the commission fee for artists to exhibit their work at her gallery.

Full-time graffiti artist Andrew Yeoh, 40, has held several solo exhibitions overseas since 2007 and is a graffiti art pioneer in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Dora Ong

For ceramic artist Tan Jee Ling, 32, Art A-Fair is a platform for her to educate people about the value of handmade ceramic, shaped with sheer dedication over countless hours.

Ling ventured into pottery in 2010 as a graphic design student after discovering that she can bring her illustrations on paper alive with clay.

“Designing and producing a ready-to-use teapot can sometimes take around one month.

“It is important for people to know the entire pottery process for them to truly value this art form,” she said, adding that the joy she derives from pottery continues to inspire her craft.

Meanwhile, full-time graffiti artist Andrew Yeoh, who goes by the artist name Drewfunk, hopes to engage with potential collaborators and secure more commissioned work through Art A-Fair.

Yeoh, 40, held his first solo exhibition in Melbourne in 2007 and is considered to be among the pioneers of graffiti art in Malaysia.

“Currently, most of my income comes from commissioned murals and thankfully, our society is also more receptive towards graffiti art.

“Graffiti art has no boundaries when it comes to collaborations, especially with more brands and establishments seeking fresh ideas for their campaigns and outlets,” he said.

The Art A-Fair exhibition will run between 11am to 8pm, starting January 13 until January 28 at AweGallery in Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya.

For more information, visit Awe Gallery.