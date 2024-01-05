KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A Shah Alam woman has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), for photos that show how her car allegedly vandalised by two suspicious looking men who appeared to loitering.

Posted by a woman named @adlinakml who was asked by the victim to highlight the incident on social media, the incident reportedly took place in the open-air parking lot located in front of Plaza Masalam, an office building and shopping mall in Shah Alam, Selangor.

On January 2, Adlina posted two photos forwarded from the said Shah Alam woman who went through the ordeal.

One photo was of two men who appeared to be foreign workers standing outside her car and another of a single 'nail' protruding from the front bumper of her car.

The caption read: “Girlies who want to go Plaza Masalam, please be aware. Many weirdos there now. Don’t go alone.”

Adlina’s first post, which has been viewed 1.5 million times, was followed by a second post which gave a detailed explanation and drawing of what the Shah Alam woman had experienced.

“After two men meddled with our car, they hung around and wouldn’t leave. When they noticed we were reluctant to get into our car, they hid in the bushes in front of our car to wait until we did.

“As we were about to get into our car, they came out of hiding and started walking towards us. But luckily another car entered the car park so they stopped walking and instead, just stood behind my car.”

That’s when she noticed a nail she suspected they had put in the front bumper of her car.

Girliess yang nak pergi Plaza Masalam SA lepasni pls beware!!! Banyak manusia manusia pelik sekarang. Don't go aloneeee pic.twitter.com/O0jGRPAjeJ — ad; (@adlinakml) January 2, 2024

Adlina added: "Even though nothing’s wrong with Plaza Masalam, please get your brother, boyfriend, father, fiancée or husband to come along. Nowhere’s safe for us now.”

The first post, which has since been reposted 12, 000 times, had Twitter users expressing dismay and shock over the shady incident with many saying they would avoid going to Plaza Masalam.

“I’m wondering if the police in Klang and Shah Alam have stopped patrolling?” asked @serenemeren. “I’m in Wangsa Maju and police here go on patrols even on Sunday.”

Another user, @aryyysh4, warned girls to be extra alert, especially when they were on their own.

“Maybe they attached a nail as a sign that it belongs to a woman driver.”

But some pointed out that it’s a screw, not a nail.

“But that’s a screw,” said @SyahYus.

“Isn’t this a screw from the front skirt?” asked @hnnshamill.