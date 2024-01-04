KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — This year, charity event Tirai 2024, hosted by the Tuanku Bainun Creative Centre for Children or PKK Tuanku Bainun, will see 130 children and teenagers perform in a special theatre production.

Called Teratai, the production marks their completion and celebration of a year-long programme at Artspire, a sponsored initiative for underprivileged children and youth.

In addition to Teratai, all-day activities at Tirai 2024, held at PKK Tuanku Bainun in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, KL, include a fun fair, art exhibition and events that showcase the sewing and culinary talents of Artspire students.

There will also be a charity bazaar selling handmade crafts, toys, books and food as well as talks and carnival games.

Written and directed by Arsyad Azrai, PKK Tuanku Bainun head of creative programmes, Teratai is the grand finale which will showcase the talents and newly-acquired skills of 130 Artspire performing arts students from ages of 10 to 17.

The one and half hour show is aimed at celebrating the students’ year-long journey and giving them a production of a lifetime.

Teratai follows Firdaus, a shy high-school teenager with a gift for gardening.

Driven by his desire to make a change, he begins a journey of transforming a neglected school space and influencing those around him along the way.

The theatre production that explores themes of resilience, friendship and the transformative power of small acts, will feature students from Theatre, Gamelan, Angklung, 24 Festive Drums, Malay Dance, Chinese Dance, Indian Dance, Tari Silat and Nusantara Choir.

Held on January 27, Saturday, Teratai will be shown twice with one show at 12 noon and another at 4pm.

Tickets are priced at RM20 (minimum donation) and receipts will be available upon request.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit https://pkktuankubainun.com/.