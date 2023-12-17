KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — As founder and designer of (Si) Always, Krystal Ho considers sustainability as the very essence of her new bag brand.

“It is woven into the core of our brand’s identity. My vision is to seamlessly integrate science into daily life and to educate people on the significant impact of purposeful product design by harnessing the abundance of natural element silicon (Si),” said Ho.

The idea for (Si) Always came to Ho in 2021. At that time, she was working full time in a Japanese bank.

“The idea struck me during my visit to a silicone manufacturing plant in Malaysia,” Ho told Malay Mail.

“I had a strong desire to use my knowledge from my Materials Science Engineering degree coupled with my enthusiasm of going into the sustainability route and the passion that I have always had towards lifestyle and fashion.”

To Ho, sustainability transcends mere rhetoric; it’s a profound belief in forging a harmonious synergy between innovation, science and responsible design.

“Our flagship product, the Ingenium Bag is a living testament to this commitment.

Ho considers sustainability as the very essence of her bag brand. — Picture courtesy of Krystal Ho

“It doesn’t just serve a function; it symbolises our unwavering dedication to crafting products that not only fulfil their intended purpose but also steer us toward a more responsible future,” said Ho, who is currently showcasing her brand via a pop-up in Mid Valley Megamall.

According to Ho, the Ingenium Bag challenges the idea that sustainability requires a compromise on style. It encourages consumers to embrace a chic and eco-conscious approach to fashion.

These bags are constructed primarily from silicone with minor parts made of polycarbonate for durability, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

The brand focuses on minimalist design, promoting enduring style over seasonal trends and reducing the urge for fast fashion consumption.

Ho emphasises the importance of optimising the production process to minimise waste. She added that consumer awareness is increasing, and recent studies have shown a growing demand for sustainable products, making “green” items a preferred choice.

“Shoppers actively seek eco-friendly alternatives, driven by a growing awareness that individual choices like opting for sustainable lifestyle products collectively reduce waste and carbon emissions.

“This eco-conscious trend is expected to only continue, reflecting consumers’ commitment,” said Ho, concluding that sustainable fashion is about making conscious and informed choices.

Check out (Si) Always at its first Christmas pop-up in Mid Valley Megamall from now until January 1, 2024.