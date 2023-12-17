IPOH, Dec 17 — Second generation sawmill owner Tan Kai Lek does not believe in wood defects.

So much so he decided to model a cafe in his former factory at Jalan Lahat’s Bukit Merah Industrial Estate using wood that had been discarded.

Besides wood, Tan also uses construction materials that had been removed from demolished homes or shops for the Red Mountain Sin Yoon Loong White Coffee cafe.

“For the longest time, people have had the mindset that wood with holes must be termite infested. Actually, it is just a disease inflicting the wood and can still be used,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tan said he collects unwanted wood and construction materials that had been abandoned by people on the roadside.

“Sometimes, I would also buy from transporters who are on their way to send these items to be disposed of and ask them to send it to my factory instead.”

Growing up among wood, Tan sees value in every piece.

“When my collection of wood and construction materials grew, I started thinking about what to do with it.”

And that is how the idea for the cafe was born.

The cafe is open daily, including on weekends. — Picture by Farhan Najib

From the tables and chairs to the facade and its partition walls used in the cafe, only unwanted wood and construction materials were used.

Even the open air stage located in front of the cafe was constructed using recycled wood.

“People think old wood is bad but in actual fact it is the opposite.”

Why white coffee?

Tan said the idea to have a cafe at the factory came when he was having a drink with his friend restaurateur Wong Hoong Yang in 2020.

Wong is the fourth generation of the famous Sin Yoon Loong White Coffee at Jalan Bandar Timah.

“Instead of having a cafe that is modelled after the various concepts in the market, I decided to create my own concept which is the Ipoh concept.”

As white coffee is synonymous with Ipoh, it is only natural to have it at the cafe.

“Aside from its coffee, Sin Yoon Loong is also well known for its Hainanese food such as the steamed sponge cake and handmade kaya spread.”

Meanwhile, Wong said he knew Tan as they are both members of the Perak Hainan Association.

According to Tan, only wood and other unwanted materials were used in building the cafe. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“The idea to have the cafe came during a brainstorming session. It took us a total of nine months — six months to conceptualise and three months to put it together — to bring the cafe to fruition.”

Wong said aside from coffee, it also sells Hainanese food such as chicken rice.

“Our kitchen has chefs from three different races and their duty is to cook the specialty of each race,” he said.

The cafe is open from 9am to 5pm from Mondays to Fridays and from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekends.

Ready for performances

Besides walk-in customers, the pork-free cafe also caters for events.

According to Tan, the cafe recently hosted choreographer Datuk Ramli Ibrahim.

“This is indeed a feather in the cap for the cafe as someone as popular as Datuk Ramli would come and perform here.”

“It goes to show Ipoh is ready for the global stage.”

The performance was held at the cafe’s indoor stage that has a seating capacity of 200 people.